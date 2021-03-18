Over 3.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far; 17.83 lakh on Thursday until 7 pm

Representative image: Reuters

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.89 crore with 17,83,303 of them being given on Thursday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to a provisional report till Thursday 7 pm, of the 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses administered so far, 76,19,786 healthcare and 78,11,126 frontline workers got the first dose, while 46,92,962 healthcare and 21,50,198 frontline workers have received the second dose.

Besides, 1,39,18,245 senior citizens and 27,27,942 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities have also been administered the first dose of vaccine.

"Total 17,83,303vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the 62nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Out of these, 14,83,156beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 3,00,147healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 14,83,156 beneficiaries who were vaccinated for the first dose include 10,68,492 senior citizens and 2,70,539 individuals aged above 45 with comorbidities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated. Immunisation of frontline workers started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.