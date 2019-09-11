Over 2700 gifts received by PM Modi to be auctioned from September 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange, a central government project to clean the Ganga.
Over 2,700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer from September 14, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said. A total of 2,772 gifts will be auctioned online, he said.
The lowest base price of the mementoes is Rs 200 and the highest is Rs 2.5 lakh, the minister said.Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange, a central government project to clean the Ganga.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 01:36 pm