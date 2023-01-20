 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Over 26%posts of judicial officers lying vacant in subordinate judiciary in 6 states: SC told

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh, with a sanctioned strength of 2,021 judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary has 671 vacancies, while Odisha, which has a sanctioned strength of 929 judges in the lower judiciary, has 174 vacant posts.

The Supreme Court has been informed about over 26 per cent of the 7,881 sanctioned posts of judicial officers lying vacant in the subordinate judiciary of six states.

The affidavit filed in the apex court by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, one of the four amicus curiae in a matter related to filling of vacancies in subordinate judiciary, has given the status of vacancies and necessary infrastructure in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana.

The report filed by Hansaria and advocate Sneha Kalita said Bihar has 449 vacancies against the sanctioned strength of 2016 and Tamil Nadu has 272 vacant positions against 1340 sanctioned posts.

Punjab has a sanctioned strength of 797 judges and 209 vacancies, while Haryana has 778 posts and 308 vacancies.

The top court had taken the affidavit on record when the matter was heard on Thursday.