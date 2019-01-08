Over 26,000 RTI pleas pending since 2014

When India passed the Right to Information (RTI) law in 2005, it was said to be a revolutionary move which would give the citizens power to question those in power. However, the law is growing weaker as over 26,000 appeals made under the RTI Act lie unanswered.

Not just that, recently, the government has been dodging public's questions about certain issues, using exemptions in the law as a shield. For instance, RTI appeals by citizens regarding demonetisation and the cost incurred in the entire process with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were unanswered.

The central bank used the RTI law's exemption clause which says that if disclosure would affect the integrity and sovereignty and economic or security interests of India, the government body can deny information.

Appealers were met with disappointment when they sought a list of wilful defaulters from the RBI. These requests came when the government was trying to locate and bring back to India businessmen who had fled the country after defaulting on loans.

When central or state public information offices do not divulge information, citizens can approach the Central Information Commission (CIC). In this case, despite the CIC's order to make the list public, the RBI went to court to get a stay order on the release of this information.

The RTI Act was again the centre of a controversy when questions were raised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications. Again, when approached, the CIC ordered Delhi University to release the information. While the University confirmed the authenticity of PM Modi's degree, it did not make the details available to people.