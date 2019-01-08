App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 26,000 RTI pleas pending since 2014

Since 2014, crucial appointments to the Central Information Commission have also been delayed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

When India passed the Right to Information (RTI) law in 2005, it was said to be a revolutionary move which would give the citizens power to question those in power. However, the law is growing weaker as over 26,000 appeals made under the RTI Act lie unanswered.

Not just that, recently, the government has been dodging public's questions about certain issues, using exemptions in the law as a shield. For instance, RTI appeals by citizens regarding demonetisation and the cost incurred in the entire process with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were unanswered.

The central bank used the RTI law's exemption clause which says that if disclosure would affect the integrity and sovereignty and economic or security interests of India, the government body can deny information.

Appealers were met with disappointment when they sought a list of wilful defaulters from the RBI. These requests came when the government was trying to locate and bring back to India businessmen who had fled the country after defaulting on loans.

related news

When central or state public information offices do not divulge information, citizens can approach the Central Information Commission (CIC). In this case, despite the CIC's order to make the list public, the RBI went to court to get a stay order on the release of this information.

The RTI Act was again the centre of a controversy when questions were raised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications. Again, when approached, the CIC ordered Delhi University to release the information. While the University confirmed the authenticity of PM Modi's degree, it did not make the details available to people.

Moreover, many appointments to the CIC have been delayed since BJP came to power in 2014. At the end of December 2018, eight of the 11 posts of information commissioner in the CIC were reportedly vacant. The government is also demanding some amendments to the RTI Act with regard to the tenures and compensation of the information commissioners. It is being seen by many as a way of stripping the law of its power.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #RBI #RTI

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.