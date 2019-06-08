App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2,500 bunkers constructed along LoC, IB in Jammu this year so far: Officials

The divisional commissioner directed the executing agencies to set weekly targets and expedite the pace of work for timely completion of the project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Over 2,500 bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region this year so far, official said on June 8.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma held a meeting with deputy commissioners of border districts to review progress of the construction of bunkers along the IB in Jammu division.

Over 10,000 bunkers are to be constructed in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch of the region, officials said.

Close

As many as 2,514 bunkers have been constructed in these districts this year so far, they said.

The work is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD), they said.

The divisional commissioner directed the executing agencies to set weekly targets and expedite the pace of work for timely completion of the project.

He also directed the DCs for effective monitoring of construction of bunkers and directed them to initiate strict action against poor performing engineers.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #India #LoC #PWD #RDD

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.