App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 25 trains cancelled, rescheduled in Kerala

The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on August 16 in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said.

Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.

Catch the LIVE updates on the flood situation in Kerala here. 

The long-distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express).

"Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said. Kerala has been reeling under the onslaught of the monsoon rains which have triggered landslides and floods, claiming 97 lives since August 8.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:03 am

tags #India #Kerala #Kerala floods #Southern Railway

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.