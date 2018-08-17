Over 25 trains cancelled, rescheduled in Kerala

More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on August 16 in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said.

Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.

The long-distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express).

"Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said. Kerala has been reeling under the onslaught of the monsoon rains which have triggered landslides and floods, claiming 97 lives since August 8.