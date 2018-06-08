Over 25 lakh Maharashtra farmers waiting to get crop insurance claims worth Rs 800 crore

Over 25 lakh farmers in Maharashtra are still waiting to get their crop insurance claims from the previous season under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). This is despite clear instructions by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to deposit the amount by June 7, reported The Times of India.

The publication cited that around 81.6 lakh farmers had participated in the PMFBY or PM’s crop insurance scheme in the state. Out of this, 55 percent farmers were finalised to be beneficiaries who were entitled to be paid their claims worth nearly Rs 2,300 crore.

Normally, the insurance money is expected to be paid by March-April. However, only 7 percent of the claims due had been paid by May 10.

The CM, in May end, had expressed displeasure over slow progress in settlement of farmers' claims by insurance companies. He had further directed insurance companies to expedite the process and deposit the crop cover amount into their bank accounts by June 7.

Even after this, nearly 25 lakh farmers are still waiting for payment of insurance dues worth Rs 800 crore.

The claims of 20 lakh farmers were settled up after CM’s direction costing around Rs 1,500 crore, but another 25 lakh are pending, an official from the agriculture department told TOI.

Asked about the reason for the delay, the insurance company told the publication that payments had sped up after the directive but there were errors in data that were slowing down the process.

(With inputs from PTI)