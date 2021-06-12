MARKET NEWS

Over 25.87 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states so far: Govt

Of 25,87,41,810, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Saturday), the ministry said in a statement.

June 12, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
More than 25.87 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on June 12.

"More than 1.12 crore (1,12,41,187) Covid vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs to be administered," it added.

Furthermore, the ministry said more than 10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and union territories within the next three days.
Take a Quick Survey