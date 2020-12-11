Over 24% of Punjab population infected by COVID-19, finds second serosurvey in state

File Image (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal on December 11 informed a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that a total of 24.19 percent of the state's population has been infected by COVID-19, as per results of a second serosurvey.

The serosurvey was conducted in 12 districts of the state among a randomly selected population. A total of 4,678 participants were interviewed and their blood samples collected, according to a press release.

Of these, according to the statement, 1,201 had antibodies and 4.03 percent were symptomatic while 95.9 percent were asymptomatic.

Urban areas showed a positive rate of 30.5 percent, stated the statement, while rural areas reported 21.0 percent positivity. Ludhiana, with 54.6 percent total positivity and 71.7 percent urban positivity was found to be the worst hit, followed by Ferozepur, Jalandhar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The survey revealed that female positivity rate was higher in both urban and rural areas.

Each district was assigned the task of completing a sample size of 400, with 200 from rural areas and 200 from urban areas, the statement said.

Punjab on December 10 reported 28 more deaths due to COVID-19, as the toll crossed the 5,000-mark, while 635 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,58,556, according to a medical bulletin. The state has 7,423 active COVID-19 cases.