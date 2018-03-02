App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 01, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 20,000 km of Narmada canals yet to be built: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today admitted in the state Assembly that canals, having a cumulative length of 20,951.73 kilometres, were yet to be constructed as part of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today admitted in the state Assembly that canals, having a cumulative length of 20,951.73 km, were yet to be constructed as part of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project.

Rupani, who handles the Narmada portfolio, was replying to a written query, on the status of the canal network of the project, by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during the Question Hour today.

In his written reply, Rupani said that out of the total approved length of 71,748.19 km, canals having a cumulative length of 20,951.73 km were yet to be built.

While the main canal, having a length of 458.32 km was already completed, 129.47 km of branch canals, 382.93 km of distributories, 2898.63 km of minor canals and 17,540.70 km of sub-minor canals were yet to be built across the state, Rupani said in his reply.

He said these canals would be completed at the earliest, subject to granting of permissions by various departments, as they passed through forests, sanctuaries and private lands.

Since sub-minor canals were being built in partnership with beneficiary farmers, the pending work of these canals will be finished as and when farmers gave permission to construct these canals, Rupani said.

tags #India #infrastructure

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC