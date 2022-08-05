English
    Over 200 Congress leaders detained during mass protest

    PTI
    August 05, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

    The Delhi Police on Friday detained more than 200 Congress protesters, including 50 Members of Parliament, from Lutyens’ Delhi, officials said.

    Congress on Friday called for a mass protest here against the price rise, unemployment and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items.

    The protest began near the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office, a senior police officer said. The detained leaders also include Members of the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth got injured in the hand during the protest and was given first aid treatment, the officer said.

    Ahead of the protest, police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday. The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads.
    #Congress #GST #India #Protest
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 04:13 pm
