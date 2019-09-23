Over 2 lakh streetlights to be installed across Delhi to light up dark spots: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 23 said his government will implement the 'Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana' under which 2.1 lakh streetlight will be installed across the city to light up dark spots.

The three discoms will have the responsibility of installing them, he said. Each discom will have the job of installing 70,000 streetlights, the chief minister said.

Each street light will have a sensor that will light up after sunset, he said.

The streetlights will be installed on a similar model as that of CCTV cameras.