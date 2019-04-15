App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2 lakh seats to be added in varsities for 10% quota for poor in General category: Cabinet

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the provisions of reservations in admission for EWS students in Central Educational Institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Over 2 lakh additional seats will be created in 158 Central Educational Institutions (CEIs) across the country to implement 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section, with the Union Cabinet giving a go ahead on Monday, sources said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the provisions of reservations in admission for EWS students in Central Educational Institutions.

According to sources, the HRD Ministry had sought the permission of the Election Commission before moving the proposal in the Cabinet, as the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"With the approval of the Cabinet, a total of 2,14,766 additional seats will be created. While 1,19,983 additional seats will be created during 2019-20 academic session, 95,783 seats will be added in 2020-21," sources said.

related news

A sanction of Rs 4315.15 crore has been approved for the 158 CEIs for implementation of reservation in admission to students belonging to EWS.

The Rajya Sabha on January 9 approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education, with the government terming the landmark move as "slog over sixes".

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In pursuance of 103rd Constitutional Amendment and guidelines of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to provide for 10 per cent reservations for EWS category, without adversely affecting the proportionate reservations for SC/ST an SEBC and also not reducing the seat availability in General category, the HRD Ministry had issued instructions in January this year to all CEIs to increase the intake of students in all branches of study.

The interim budget for 2019-20 also provided for an increase of 25 per cent of all seats in CEIs.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 02:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat Poster: Salman Khan looks promising in his elderly look from th ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s chemistry is too hot to handle ...

Exclusive: Rani Mukerji’s brother makes film on bipolar disorder; sp ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can s ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review: Sansa Stark looks confident ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

IMF Awaits Assurance from Pakistan on China's Loans, May Delay Bailout ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Now Iraq is Considering Banning The Popular Battle Ro ...

After SC Rap, EC Bars Adityanath from Campaigning for 72 Hours, Mayawa ...

Turned Away at 3am by Yogi Adityanath, BJP's UP Ally Decides to Go it ...

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Images Leaked Ahead of Global Debut

NRI Who Wanted to Vote Posted Ticket to India Online, Pranksters Cance ...

Arjun Kapoor Intimidates with His Eyes in India's Most Wanted Poster, ...

Most Discounted Phones in India: Apple iPhone XR, Poco F1, Redmi Note ...

Mehbooba Accuses BJP of Creating Fear Psychosis Under Guise of Nationa ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Infosys shares dive 5% after Q4 results

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Azam Khan's 'khakhi underwear' remark: Sushma Swaraj says 'Draupadi di ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

EC crackdown on poll code violations unmistakable, but more gumption n ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Premier League: Unstoppable Liverpool continue resurgence as toothless ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.