Over 2 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh so far: Govt

In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry said it did not see a link between the recent COVID-19 outbreaks and its vaccines. (Representative image)

Over two crore people have so far received vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, an official release quoting the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on June 29.

The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said.

According to the state vaccination bulletin, 10,24,423 health care and field level workers have so far received first dose of the vaccine and 6,75,520 of them have got the second jab also. In the 18-44 age group, 86,62,002 people have so far got the first dose and 1,45,402 of them also received the second jab.

Besides, in the 45 years and above category, 82,05,234 people have received the first dose and 15,71,142 of them have taken the second dose also, the bulletin said.

Thus, 2,02,83,723 people have so far administered vaccine doses in the state, it said. Meanwhile, MP's vaccination programme director Dr Santosh Shukla said there will no inoculation sessions in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Thursday, only "Covishield" vaccine doses will be administered in the state, he said.