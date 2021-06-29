MARKET NEWS

Over 2 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh so far: Govt

The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Over two crore people have so far received vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, an official release quoting the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on June 29.

The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said.

According to the state vaccination bulletin, 10,24,423 health care and field level workers have so far received first dose of the vaccine and 6,75,520 of them have got the second jab also. In the 18-44 age group, 86,62,002 people have so far got the first dose and 1,45,402 of them also received the second jab.

Besides, in the 45 years and above category, 82,05,234 people have received the first dose and 15,71,142 of them have taken the second dose also, the bulletin said.

Thus, 2,02,83,723 people have so far administered vaccine doses in the state, it said. Meanwhile, MP's vaccination programme director Dr Santosh Shukla said there will no inoculation sessions in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

On Thursday, only "Covishield" vaccine doses will be administered in the state, he said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Jun 29, 2021 02:25 pm

