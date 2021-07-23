MARKET NEWS

Over 2.75 crore unutilised vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Govt

Over 43.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

More than 2.75 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 43.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 71,40,000 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,12,30,353 doses.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(With PTI inputs)
first published: Jul 23, 2021 12:27 pm

