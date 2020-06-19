App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2.5 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission: MEA

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said about 4.5 lakh people have registered their request with Indian missions abroad for repatriation to India on compelling grounds.

PTI
Representational image
Representational image

Over 2.5 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said about 4.5 lakh people have registered their request with Indian missions abroad for repatriation to India on compelling grounds.

As per the government's policy for evacuation, Indians with "compelling reasons" to return like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those facing the prospect of deportation are being brought back home.

Close

The first phase of the mission was carried out from May 7 to 15. The second phase of the evacuation mission was scheduled from May 17 to 22. However, the government had extended it till June 10.

related news

The third phase of the evacuation exercise was launched on June 11 and will continue till July 2.

"In the third phase, we would have 550 flights, including 191 feeder flights. We would be covering 41 countries and operating from 55 international airports and 27 domestic ones," Srivastava said at an online media briefing.

He said 2,50,087 Indians have returned to India since the launch of the mega evacuation mission.

The MEA Spokesperson said, "21 per cent of these returnees are migrant workers. More than 75,000 Indians have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh".

He said more than 57,000 Indian nationals have been brought back by chartered flights. Chartered flights operations commenced on May 26.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Vande Bharaat mission

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam climb to 4,904

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam climb to 4,904

Chinese acts on India border meant to take advantage of COVID distractions: US official

Chinese acts on India border meant to take advantage of COVID distractions: US official

Delhi government caps price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

Delhi government caps price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.