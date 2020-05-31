App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 2.4 lakh migrant workers have returned to Chandigarh: Government

While 76,772 of them returned in 'Shramik' special trains by May 30, others returned through different modes of transport and even by walking, he said.

PTI

An estimated 2.45 lakh migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to their home states so far, a state government official said on Sunday.

The first special train had arrived in the state on May 10.

Close

"Altogether 2,44,686 labourers from Chhattisgarh who were stranded in various parts of the country have returned by trains and other modes of transportations and even on foot," the official said, adding that more labourers will continue to return through special trains.

related news

He said a total of 19,216 quarantine centres have been set up for keeping these migrants for 14 days before allowing them to go to their home.

At present, 2,03,581 migrant labourers are kept in these quarantine facilities which have the capacity to accommodate 7,06,416 people, he said.

The government is providing the workers food, drinking water, medical screening facilities and means of entertainment like TV and radio sets at these quarantine centres.

Besides, activities like yoga and sports are also held.

He said local youth have been roped in for teaching children of workers at these facilities.

"Workers who are coming from coronavirus hotspots are being tested with a rapid kit and are being kept under monitoring," he said, adding that psychological counselling of workers is being done to bring down mental stress.

Special arrangements have been made to look after pregnant women, people suffering from high blood pressure or diabetes, he said.

First Published on May 31, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #Chandigarh #India #migrants

