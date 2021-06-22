MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Over 2.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

According to the ministry data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
According to the ministry data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

According to the ministry data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

More than 2.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

Cumulatively, 28.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

More than 29.35 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 27,20,14,523 doses, the ministry said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

"More than 2.14 crore (2,14,90,297) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

"Furthermore, more than 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Jun 22, 2021 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.