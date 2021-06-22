Over 2.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

According to the ministry data published at 7 am, India administered 86.16 lakh vaccine doses in a single day, the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far.

More than 2.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 28.87 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

More than 29.35 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 27,20,14,523 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 2.14 crore (2,14,90,297) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

"Furthermore, more than 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on Monday.