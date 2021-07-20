Over 2.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs and private hospitals: Govt

More than 2.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Over 42.15 crore (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) so far, through all sources, and 71,40,000 doses are being supplied, it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 40,03,50,489 doses, according to data available at 8 am, the ministry said.

It said that 2,11,93,241 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, and private hospitals.

The Union government is committed to accelerate pace and expansion of the scope of the COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination started from June and the inoculation drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the supply chain, according to the ministry.

It said that as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase, the government will procure and supply at no cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced in the country to states and UTs, according to the ministry.