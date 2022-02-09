MARKET NEWS

    Over 16,000 committed suicide due to bankruptcy, 9,140 due to unemployment in 3 years: Govt

    The figures stated by the government are based on the data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). According to the data, suicides among the unemployed have been increasing and touched the highest (3,548) in the pandemic year of 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Over 16,000 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness while 9,140 people ended their lives due to unemployment between 2018 and 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on February 9.

    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 5,213 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2020, 5,908 in 2019 and 4,970 in 2018.

    A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020, 2,851 in 2019 and 2,741 in 2018, he said replying to a written question.

    The figures stated by the government are based on the data provided by the  National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

    According to the data, suicides among the unemployed have been increasing and touched the highest (3,548) in the pandemic year of 2020. While 2,741 ended life due to unemployment in 2018, 2,851 did so in 2019.

    The trend of deaths due to indebtedness, however, was not the same. While in 2018, 4,970 died by suicide due to bankruptcy, in 2019 the figure increased to 5,908. In 2020, it dropped by over 600 deaths to 5,213.

    To tackle this growing issue of unemployment the Minister of State said the government was looking to address the issue by focusing on mental health and creating employment opportunities.

    “To address the burden of mental disorders, the Government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and is supporting the implementation of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) under NMHP in 692 districts of the country,” Rai said.

    “The programme aims to provide suicide prevention services, workplace stress management, life skills training and counselling in schools and colleges; mental health services including prevention, promotion and long-term continuing care at different levels of district healthcare delivery system and promote community awareness and participation in the delivery of mental healthcare services,” he added.

    He further apprised that the government had launched several employment generation programs through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), The National Career Service (NCS) project for job seekers and employers for job-matching, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana with substantial outlays.

    He pointed out that the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in the key sectors for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports would also generate employment opportunities.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the Lok Sabha hit out at the government on the issue of unemployment, and cited a survey to say that the good days are elusive. He quoted a media report that said 67 per cent MSMEs were temporarily shut and profits dipped for 66 per cent in FY21.

    (With inputs from PTI)
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 06:20 pm
