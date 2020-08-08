172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|over-160-million-watched-live-telecast-of-ram-temple-event-prasar-bharati-ceo-shashi-shekhar-vempati-5664521.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 160 million watched live telecast of Ram temple event: Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said the viewership was of Doordarshan's live coverage was carried by nearly 200 TV channels during the main events between 10.45 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

PTI

Over 160 million people tuned in to watch the live telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India, according to preliminary estimates by Prasar Bharati.

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati said the viewership was of Doordarshan's live coverage was carried by nearly 200 TV channels during the main events between 10.45 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

"Per preliminary estimates over 160 Million (16 crore) people watched the live telecast of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony, resulting in viewership of more than 7 billion viewing minutes across the TV universe in India," he said on Twitter.

Close

In a highly-anticipated event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Amid the chanting of shlokas, Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Business #Current Affairs #Doordarshan #India #Prasar Bharati #Shashi Shekhar Vempati

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.