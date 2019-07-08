App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 15,000 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath shrine

'On the eighth day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 15,732 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date 1,11,655 yatris had the darshan of the 'shivling' at the holy cave,' a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 15,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice lingam in the cave shrine of Amarnath on July 8, an official said. With this, till date over 1 lakh devotees have visited the shrine located at a height of 3,880 meters in the south Kashmir Himalayas, he said.

"On the eighth day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra, 15,732 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave. Till date 1,11,655 yatris had the darshan of the 'shivling' at the holy cave," a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board said.

The 46-day annual yatra began on July 1 and will conclude on August 15, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

As many as 2.85 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year, while the numbers were 3.52 lakh in 2015, 3.20 lakh in 2016 and 2.60 lakh in 2017.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 09:20 pm

