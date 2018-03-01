Over 15,000 people get 'early voter medals' in Meghalaya

More than 15,000 voters have been rewarded with 'early voter medals' in Meghalaya which went to polls on Tuesday, a poll official said.

Five early voters from each of the 3025 polling stations in 59 of the 60 Assembly constituencies were rewarded with 'early voter medals' by the state Election Commission on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

Kharkongor said some of these early voters were the enthusiastic first time voters who were spotted in the queues as early as 6 am. Around 75 percent votes were polled in Meghalaya, he said adding that the figure might go up as the election office was awaiting data from remote places in the Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts.