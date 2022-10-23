English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Over 1,500 obsolete, archaic acts to be repealed: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

    Rijiju also said the Centre gives special focus to the northeast, and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.

    PTI
    October 23, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    File image

    File image

    The Centre will repeal more than 1,500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

    Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time, nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju told reporters here on Saturday. "It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible.

    We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete, archaic laws from the statute, as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1,500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts," the minister said. Rijiju also said the Centre gives special focus to the northeast, and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.

    "It is the BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Indian laws #Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 10:15 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.