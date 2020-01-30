App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 15 children, few women held hostage by murder convict in UP's Farrukhabad

The rescue operation is reportedly underway. Senior police officers are also present at the spot.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Over 15 children and a few women have been reportedly held hostage by a murder convict out on parole in the basement of his house in Farrukhabad area of Uttar Pradesh.

The criminal attacked a police party that reached the spot by lobbing a hand grenade, news agency ANI has reported. He also opened fire on the team that was there to rescue the children.

Three police personnel and a villager were injured, ANI added. The person had invited the children to his house on his daughter's birthday.

Close

The rescue operation is reportedly underway. Senior police officers are also present at the spot.

 

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.