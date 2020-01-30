Over 15 children, few women held hostage by murder convict in UP's Farrukhabad

Over 15 children and a few women have been reportedly held hostage by a murder convict out on parole in the basement of his house in Farrukhabad area of Uttar Pradesh.

The criminal attacked a police party that reached the spot by lobbing a hand grenade, news agency ANI has reported. He also opened fire on the team that was there to rescue the children.

Three police personnel and a villager were injured, ANI added. The person had invited the children to his house on his daughter's birthday.

The rescue operation is reportedly underway. Senior police officers are also present at the spot.