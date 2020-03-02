App
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:18 PM IST

Over 14k people lost jobs in Maharashtra in fiscal after note ban

Desai, in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLC Anant Gadgil, said that in 2017-18, a total of 317 factories in the state closed down, resulting in job loss for 14,787 people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday said 14,787 industrial employees lost their jobs during 2017-18, the fiscal that followed after the demonetisation decision was taken by the Narendra Modi government in its first term.

In the same fiscal, he said, 12 units faced a staff strike, and solutions were found for 10 of them, while the remaining two faced closure.

PM Modi had announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:10 pm

