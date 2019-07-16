App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 14,800 foreign-funded NGOs deregistered in last 5 years: Govt

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said the registrations were cancelled because the NGOs committed violations of the provisions of the FCRA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The government in the last five years has deregistered over 14,800 NGOs which were registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and had been receiving funds from abroad, the Lok Sabha was told on July 16.

Replying to a written question, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said the registrations were cancelled because the NGOs committed violations of the provisions of the FCRA.

Rai also said Rs 16,894.37 crore foreign contribution has been received by various NGOs in 2017-18, Rs 15,343.15 crore foreign contribution was received by them in 2016-17 and Rs 17,803.21 crore in 2015-16.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #India

