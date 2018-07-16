App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 13,500 infant deaths in Maharashtra in 11 months: Health Minister

More than 13,500 children died between April 2017 and February 2018 in Maharashtra due to a variety of health-related reasons, including poor weight, pneumonia and respiratory issues, the assembly was informed today. Of the total 13,541 children who died during the period, 22 percent lost their lives due to poor weight, Health Minister Deepak Sawant said in a written reply.

Pneumonia and germ infections claimed 7 percent of the lives, while respiratory-related issues accounted for the death of 14 percent of the children, he said.

Sawant said 65 percent of the total deaths were reported within 28 days of the birth of children concerned, while 21 percent died within 28 days to 1 year after their birth.

"According to the Health Management Information System, 3,778 newborns died within 24 hours in 2017-18 in the state. In Mumbai, 483 children died (in the same span)," said Sawant in the reply.

He listed measures taken by the government to reduce child mortality rate and mentioned about schemes related to protection of mothers, kids and vaccinations.
tags #Current Affairs #India

