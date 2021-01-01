MARKET NEWS

Over 1,300 challans issued on New Year's Eve in Delhi

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
The Delhi Police issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Year's Eve across the national capital, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking.

The total number of challans issued is 1,336, and 221 vehicles were towed away, they said.

Police said traffic congestion and violations noted were much less this time.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 1, 2021 12:37 pm

