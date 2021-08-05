MARKET NEWS

English
Over 12,600 enemy properties left behind by Chinese, Pakistani nationals: Govt

Enemy properties were those that were left behind by the people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST
12,485 enemy properties were left behind by Pakistani nationals, while 126 enemy properties were left behind by Chinese nationals.

Over 12,600 immovable enemy properties left behind by Chinese and Pakistani nationals are vested with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Wednesday.

Mishra said in Rajya Sabha that 12,485 enemy properties were left behind by Pakistani nationals, while 126 enemy properties were left behind by Chinese nationals.

The highest number of enemy properties were found in Uttar Pradesh (6,255 properties), followed by West Bengal (4,088 properties), Delhi (658), Goa (295), Maharashtra (207), Telangana (158), Gujarat (151), Tripura (105), and Bihar (94).

So far, movable properties worth Rs 2,706.91 crore have been disposed of and the amount has been deposited in the consolidated fund of India account, Mishra said replying to a written question.

No immovable enemy property has been sold so far, he said.

The minister said the identification of enemy properties is an ongoing process as per the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

According to the law, enemy property refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

 
