Over 120 homes, 322 shops damaged in Delhi riots, says interim report

At least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were burnt down during the communal riots in north-east Delhi last week, Hindustan Times has reported citing the district administration’s interim report.

At least 47 people were killed in the communal violence that broke out on February 24 after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled out of control.

According to the newspaper, the administration’s interim report was prepared on the basis of inputs shared by 18 teams led by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) till morning of March 2.

These numbers are likely to rise when the final report is submitted. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Also read | Delhi violence: Insurers to simplify claims settlement process

Senior officials, cited by the newspaper, explained that the ‘substantial damage’ head in the report refers to property being completely gutted or damaged. Vehicles include two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

As many as 44 other cases of “minor” or partial damage to households have also been reported.