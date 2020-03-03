App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 120 homes, 322 shops damaged in Delhi riots, says interim report

The interim report by the district administration was prepared on the basis of inputs shared by 18 teams till morning of March 2. These numbers are likely to go up when the final report is submitted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were burnt down during the communal riots in north-east Delhi last week, Hindustan Times has reported citing the district administration’s interim report.

At least 47 people were killed in the communal violence that broke out on February 24 after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled out of control.

According to the newspaper, the administration’s interim report was prepared on the basis of inputs shared by 18 teams led by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) till morning of March 2.

Close

These numbers are likely to rise when the final report is submitted. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Also read | Delhi violence: Insurers to simplify claims settlement process

Senior officials, cited by the newspaper, explained that the ‘substantial damage’ head in the report refers to property being completely gutted or damaged. Vehicles include two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

As many as 44 other cases of “minor” or partial damage to households have also been reported.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #CAA #Delhi #Delhi violence #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.