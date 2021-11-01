Over 106.79 crore Covid vaccine doses administered so far, says Union health ministry

(Representative image: Reuters)

More than 106.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far with over 47 lakh shots given on Monday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. It underlined that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both shots.

"An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78 per cent of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38 per cent of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!" Mandaviya tweeted.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry stressed.