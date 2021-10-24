Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

(Image: Reuters)

Over 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, including more than 70 lakh doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night, it added.

Cumulatively, 40,64,55,324 first doses and 12,54,89,338 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry’s data.

The ministry further said a total of 71,53,88,049 first doses and 30,49,46,360 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries across all the states and Union territories.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 102 crore (1,02,03,34,409) doses on Saturday, the ministry said, adding that 70,71,127 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.