Over 101 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a DDMA order on Friday. (Representational Image.)

More than 101 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Over 11.12 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 101 crore (1,01,51,66,665) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the government's free of cost channel and direct state procurement category, it said.

Under the phase of universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Centre is procuring and supplying 75 per cent of the vaccine doses being produced by manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs.