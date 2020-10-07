172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|over-100-phone-calls-made-between-hathras-victims-kin-and-main-accused-report-5934961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 100 phone calls made between Hathras victim's kin and main accused: Report

Thakur, the main accused in this case, had allegedly gangraped and fatally assaulted the woman

Moneycontrol News
(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

In a fresh twist in the Hathras gangrape and murder case of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, Uttar Pradesh police claims there is evidence that the victim's family was in touch with one of main accused.

As per the CDR (Call Detail Report) suggests around 100 phone calls were made from a phone number registered in the name of the girl's brother and the main accused Sandeep Thakur between October 2019 and March, The New Indian Express reported.

Thakur, the main accused in this case, had allegedly gangraped and fatally assaulted the woman.

Close

Some of the phone conversations lasted for over 15 minutes and even more, the report quotes sources as saying.

related news

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.

Amid country-wide outrage over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last week constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team of Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandraprakash and commandant PAC Agra, Poonam. The team has been instructed to submit its report by October 14, officials said.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 08:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.