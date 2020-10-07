Over 100 phone calls made between Hathras victim's kin and main accused: Report

In a fresh twist in the Hathras gangrape and murder case of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, Uttar Pradesh police claims there is evidence that the victim's family was in touch with one of main accused.

As per the CDR (Call Detail Report) suggests around 100 phone calls were made from a phone number registered in the name of the girl's brother and the main accused Sandeep Thakur between October 2019 and March, The New Indian Express reported.

Thakur, the main accused in this case, had allegedly gangraped and fatally assaulted the woman.

Some of the phone conversations lasted for over 15 minutes and even more, the report quotes sources as saying.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.