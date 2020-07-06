App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 100 mm rain in suburban Mumbai, Thane; more showers likely

The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Monday and predicted more heavy showers in those areas and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra.

Mumbai & around realised heavy rains with isol very heavy (>115.6 mm) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hrs at 8.30 am on July 6 . Mumbai, Konkan, isol heavy showers next 24 hrs, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai's Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar said in a tweet.

Close

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm downpour during the same period.

The Matheran bureau in Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded 90 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period, while the Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 60.3 mm rain.

Besides, the Nashik weather station reported 13.4 mm rainfall, the Ratnagiri bureau and the Harnai observatory in the district recorded 5.4 mm and 5.9 mm rain, respectively, and the Osmanabad district in Marathwada region of the state recorded 7.4 mm downpour during the period.

Hosalikar said the satellite images suggested dense clouds over Saurashtra and Kutch regions in Gujarat, and warned of extremely heavy rainfall in those areas.

Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 11:30 am

