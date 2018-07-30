Over 10 lakh posts of teachers lying vacant across India, says Centre

Over 10 lakh posts of teachers at the elementary and secondary level are lying vacant across the country, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states and union territories with maximum number of vacant posts at the elementary level while Jammu and Kashmir tops the list with the maximum number of vacancies at the secondary level, according to data compiled till March 31, 2017.

Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha informed Parliament today that out of a total of 51,03,539 sanctioned posts for teachers at the elementary level, 9,00,316 posts are lying vacant.

Out of 7,59,828 sanctioned posts for teachers at the elementary level in Uttar Pradesh, 2,24,327 posts are lying vacant.

It is followed by Bihar where out of 5,92,514 sanctioned posts, 2,03,934 are lying vacant.

Sikkim (8,092 sanctioned posts), Odisha (2,29,006 sanctioned posts) and Goa (5694 sanctioned posts) are the places where there are no vacant spots for teachers at the elementary level.

Replying to a question, he cited that out of a total of 6,85,895 sanctioned posts at the secondary level, 1,07,689 posts are lying vacant.

Out of 25,657 sanctioned posts for teachers at the secondary level, 21,221 posts are lying vacant in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is followed by Bihar where out of 48,468 sanctioned posts, 17,154 seats are lying vacant.

Rajasthan (56,512 sanctioned posts), Daman and Diu (139 sanctioned posts), Andaman and Nicobar islands (782 sanctioned posts) and Andhra Pradesh (1,543 sanctioned posts), Manipur (406 sanctioned posts) and Mizoram (1864 sanctioned posts) have zero vacancies for teachers at the secondary level.