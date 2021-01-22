Over 10 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19

Representative Image

Nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries have received anti-coronavirus shots under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise as ondate, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In a span of 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions.A total of 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far. On the testing front too, India continues to register growing numbers, the ministry said.

The expansion in testing infrastructure has given a boost in India's fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 19 crore, it underlined.

A totalof 8,00,242 samples were tested for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours which has increased India's total cumulative tests to 19,01,48,024.

"Comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The cumulative Positivity Rate stands at 5.59 per centas of today," the ministry said.

Steadily following the trend set over the past weeks, India's active caseload has fallen to 1.78 per centof the total cases. India's Active Caseload presently stands at 1,88,688. A total of 18,002 new recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3,620 cases from the total COVID-19 active caseload in a day.

The total recovered cases have surged to10,283,708 pushing the growing gap between the recovered and the active cases to 1,00,95,020 ( 54.5 times).

The ministry said that 84.70 per centof the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs. Kerala saw 6,229 persons recovering from COVID. Maharashtra and Karnataka reported 3,980 and 815 new recoveries, respectively. A total of 14,545 new positive cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Eight states and UTs have contributed 84.14 per centof the new cases. Kerala reported 6,334 cases in a span of24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 2,886 new cases, while Karnataka registered 674 daily cases.

Over 82 per centof the 163 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from nine states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum new daily deaths with 52 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 21.