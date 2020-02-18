Over 1 lakh Canadian study permits issued to Indians in 2019

Canada granted more than one lakh Indian students study permits for the second consecutive year in 2019, The Times of India reported.

In 2019, Canada approved over four lakh study permits. Of this, 1.39 lakh were Indians, which made a total of 34.5 percent of permits granted. Indians are followed by the Chinese who got 21 percent of the new study permits, said the report.

The report further stated an analysis of three years that revealed that the number of Chinese students to be granted study permit had declined a little whereas the inflow of students from India was steadily on the rise.

As per the data mentioned in the report, 84,710 Chinese students were granted study permits in 2019, which was slightly lower than 85,165 permits given in 2018.

In contrast, the number of Indians getting study permits in 2019 was 30.3 percent more than the 2018 figure of 1.07 lakh. In 2017, just 82,990 permits were granted to Indian students, which reflected a 68.3 percent increase in over two years, showed the data.

There are various factors contributing to attracting foreign students to Canada, like uncertainties relating to optional training programs (OPT) for international students in the US.

Canada permits students to work part-time and fund their studies. Also, it offers a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) for a maximum of three years (based on the study course).

Furthermore, the Canadian education and work experience help garner higher points under the Express Entry route if the erstwhile student wishes to obtain permanent residency.

The study permit is a document Canada issues that allow foreign nationals to study at designated learning institutions (DLI) in the country. Most foreign nationals need a study permit to study in Canada. The study permit is not a visa.

A study permit is usually valid for the length of a student’s study program, plus an extra 90 days. During the 90 days, students may decide to leave the country or apply to extend their stay.