Over 1 crore people in Madhya Pradesh fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Official

More than one crore people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh out of the eligible population of 5.40 crore, health officials said on Wednesday.

Till Tuesday, 1,00,09,759 people in Madhya Pradesh received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, said Priyanka Das, managing director of the National Health Mission (NHM) in MP.

So far, a total of 5,21,53,251 people have been inoculated in the state and out of them, 4,21,43,492 have received the first dose, while the remaining have got both the jabs, she said.

The state is also gearing up to launch a "mega campaign 3.0" on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has set a target to inoculating 32.90 lakh people on that day, another official said.

The MP government has set a target of district-wise record vaccinations on that day, the official added.

On Tuesday, MP reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 7,92,360, while no new death was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,517, a health department official earlier said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he had said.