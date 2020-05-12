App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1.5K industrial units, 230 construction projects get nod to resume work in Noida

The resumption of work in these industrial units and construction sites will collectively generate work for over 1.10 lakh workers, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Over 1,500 industrial units and 230 construction projects across Noida and Greater Noida have been granted permission to resume work while adhering to guidelines of coronavirus-induced lockdown so far, officials said on Monday.

The resumption of work in these industrial units and construction sites will collectively generate work for over 1.10 lakh workers, the officials said.

The development is in compliance with an Uttar Pradesh government order that allowed reopening of industries and resumption of construction work which were closed due to the pandemic which has so far claimed 80 lives in the state.

Close

"Around 1,150 eligible industrial units have been allowed to operate with around 65,000 workers. Approval has also been granted to 24 group housing projects, 64 industrial/commercial construction works with 7,000 workers and another 40 construction projects of the Authority which will have work for 1,000 labourers," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

related news

The Greater Noida Authority said it received 1,296 applications from industrial units till 5 pm on Monday and 387 of them got the nod to reopen.

"While 387 have been allowed permission to resume work, 909 others did not meet the requirements vis a vis the guidelines issued by the state government and so were rejected permission," it said in a statement.

These industrial units will have work for 24,647 workers, the authority said.

"Also, 105 real estate projects had applied for permission to resume construction work and all of them have been given the nod to restart work at their sites. This would have work for another 14,032 workers and labourers," it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded 224 positive cases of coronavirus including two deaths till Monday evening, according to official figures.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:03 am

tags #Delhi #India #infrastructure #Noida

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

COVID-19 treatment: Clinical trials of arthritis drug Tocilizumab begin: Report

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

Coronavirus lockdown | Labour, tax laws for work-from-home model, IT industry seeks provisions

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.