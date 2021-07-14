MARKET NEWS

Over 1.51 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Over 39.59 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 30,250 doses are in the pipeline.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST
So far, four COVID-19 vaccines have been given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India - AstraZeneca's Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna.

More than 1.51 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 38,07,68,770 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.
first published: Jul 14, 2021 11:07 am

