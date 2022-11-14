 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Over 1.5 million people had missed or delayed tuberculosis diagnosis in 2020 due to Covid: Study

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

The research, published in the journal BMC Medicine, shows that children may be disproportionately affected in over half of countries analysed, those aged 65 or over in more than two thirds of countries, with sex being a risk factor in almost half of countries.

Representative Image

Over 1.5 million people in 45 high-burden countries, including India, are estimated to have had a missed or delayed tuberculosis diagnosis in 2020 due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.

The research, published in the journal BMC Medicine, shows that children may be disproportionately affected in over half of countries analysed, those aged 65 or over in more than two thirds of countries, with sex being a risk factor in almost half of countries.

The team, including researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), UK, noted that vulnerable populations in high-burden countries worldwide must be prioritised in efforts to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tuberculosis (TB) care.

"Our results show that in many countries those who already faced the most difficulty in obtaining TB diagnosis and care have suffered worsening access as a result of the pandemic," said study joint lead author Finn McQuaid, from LSHTM.

"While we look to build back and mitigate the impact COVID-19 has had on those with TB, it's vital that we focus on those most in need; not just out of a duty to address these inequalities, but to have any hope of ending TB," McQuaid said.

As many as 195,449 (nearly two lakh) children below the age of 15 years, 1,126,133 (over 11.2 lakh) adults aged 15 to 64 years old and 235,402 (2.3 lakh) older individuals aged 65 years or older had a missed or delayed diagnosis of TB in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 disruptions, they said.