App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Over 1.2 mn early deaths in India due to air pollution: Report

“Out of these, 3 million deaths are directly attributed to PM2.5, half of which is from India and China together. The analysis found that China and India together were responsible for over half of the total global attributable deaths, with each country facing over 1.2 million deaths from all air pollution in 2017,” the report said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Over 1.2 million people died in India due to air pollution in 2017, said a global report on air pollution. As per the State of Global Air 2019, overall long-term exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution contributed to nearly 5 million deaths from stroke, diabetes, heart attack, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease in 2017.

“Out of these, 3 million deaths are directly attributed to PM2.5, half of which is from India and China together. The analysis found that China and India together were responsible for over half of the total global attributable deaths, with each country facing over 1.2 million deaths from all air pollution in 2017,” the report said.

The report, which was released by US-based organisation Health Effects Institute (HEI) on Wednesday, said that air pollution is the third highest cause of death among all health risks in India, ranking just above smoking.

As per the report, the life of a South Asian child born today will be shortened by two years and six months growing up in current high levels of air pollution, while the global life expectancy loss is 20 months.

related news

The institute said schemes initiated by the Indian government to address pollution like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Household LPG program, accelerated Bharat Stage 6/VI clean vehicle standards, and the new National Clean Air Programme can have significant health benefits in the coming years.

“These and future initiatives have the potential, if fully implemented as part of a sustained commitment to air quality, to result in significant health benefits in coming years,” said Robert O'Keefe, Vice President Health Effects Institute.

“Worldwide, air pollution is responsible for more deaths than many better-known risk factors such as malnutrition, alcohol use, and physical inactivity,” said the report.

“Each year, more people globally die from air pollution related disease than from road traffic injuries or malaria,” the study said.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #India #State of Global Air 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ready to 'Tell the Truth' About Events, Says Carlos Ghosn on Twitter

John Oliver Reveals Shocking Details of How WWE Treats Its Wrestlers, ...

In Arunachal, PM Narendra Modi Tears Into Congress Manifesto, Calls it ...

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to Go on Trial Over 1MDB Scandal Tomor ...

Delhi Govt Seeks Month's Time to Grant Sanction to Prosecute Kanhaiya ...

Amid Breakup Rumours With Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal Confirms He is ...

Here's Why Soni Razdan Said She'd Be Happy to Move to Pakistan

Congress Finalises Six Candidates for Haryana, Likely to Field Deepend ...

Alia Bhatt's Latest Photoshoot in Six-yard Metal Sari is Futuristic Fa ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

SC decision against RBI’s February 12 circular a setback, say analys ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

S&P revises Tata Steel's outlook to positive

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Polycab India to raise around Rs 1,345 crore through IPO

Congress Manifesto 2019: Party covers bases in J&K, but misses trick b ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

P Chidambaram is wrong to compare Ayushman Bharat with NYAY; there are ...

Brexit crisis: Theresa May seeks further delay to 12 April deadline to ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to be replaced, confirms ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Election Commission can’t halt the release of PM Narendra Modi biopi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.