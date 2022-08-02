English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Outstanding accomplishment: PM Modi on UPI recording 6 billion transactions in July

    Narendra Modi remarks came in response to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "UPI records 6 billion transactions in July, highest ever since 2016." Sitharaman also tagged a media report on it.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed as an "outstanding accomplishment" the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recording six billion transactions in July and said it indicates the collective resolve of the people to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner.

    His remarks came in response to a tweet by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "UPI records 6 billion transactions in July, highest ever since 2016." Sitharaman also tagged a media report on it.

    Responding to her tweet, Modi said, "This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner."

    "Digital payments were particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic," the prime minister added.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #UPI
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 02:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.