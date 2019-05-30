Out today: Uttarakhand Board results 2019 for Class 10, 12 – here's how to check

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the results for class 10 and 12 examinations 2019 on May 30. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results on Uttarakhand Board’s official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can view the result via uaresults.nic.in

Steps to follow:



Visit the website



There will be two separate windows for Class 10 and 12



Enter your roll number and a captcha code mentioned beneath it



Get the result



For Class 10 (High-Scool)/Class 12 (Intermediate)

Students can also check the results on Examresults



Visit examresults.net/uttarakhand



Select UK Board 10 th Result or UK Board 12 th Result

Result or UK Board 12 Result

A separate window will open



Enter your roll number, name, mobile number and email address



Select the preferred course and get the result



Steps to follow:

Results will also be available at Indiaresults



Visit uttarakhand.indiaresults.com



Enter your roll number, name, mobile number and email address to get the result.



Steps to follow:The UBSE conducted the examinations in the month of March. The UBSE Class 10 exams 2019 began on March 2 and continued up to March 25. Class 12 exams 2019 began on March 1 and continued up to March 26.