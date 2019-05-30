Out today: Uttarakhand Board results 2019 for Class 10, 12 – here's how to check

The UBSE conducted the examinations in the month of March.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the results for class 10 and 12 examinations 2019 on May 30. The students who appeared in the examination can check the results on Uttarakhand Board’s official website — ubse.uk.gov.in.
Alternatively, students can view the result via uaresults.nic.in
Steps to follow:
For Class 10 (High-Scool)/Class 12 (Intermediate)
- Visit the website
- There will be two separate windows for Class 10 and 12
- Enter your roll number and a captcha code mentioned beneath it
- Get the result
Students can also check the results on Examresults
Steps to follow:
- Visit examresults.net/uttarakhand
- Select UK Board 10th Result or UK Board 12th Result
- A separate window will open
- Enter your roll number, name, mobile number and email address
- Select the preferred course and get the result
Results will also be available at IndiaresultsSteps to follow:
- Visit uttarakhand.indiaresults.com
- Enter your roll number, name, mobile number and email address to get the result.
First Published on May 30, 2019 11:26 am