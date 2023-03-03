 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Out-of-the-box thinking, long-term vision can take tourism to new heights: PM Modi

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

The PM also pitched for devolving applications which will have information in multiple languages of India

PM Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode’, in New Delh, on March 3, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "out-of-the-box thinking" and "long-term vision" can take tourism to new heights, and added that villages in far-flung areas of India have now come up on the map of tourism.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode', he also pitched for devolving applications which will have information in multiple languages of India and those listed in the United Nations besides multilingual signages at tourist sites. The prime minister said the India of today is moving forward with a "new work culture".

He expressed delight at the appreciation shown towards this year's budget by the people of India, and said had it been an old world culture, no one would have thought of such post-budget webinars.

"But, our government before and after the budget, involves all stakeholders and tries to work with them," Modi said, adding that important suggestions have come from these webinars.