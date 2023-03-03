 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Out-of-box thinking, long-term vision can take tourism to new heights: PM Modi

Mar 03, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said "out-of-the-box thinking" and "long-term vision" can take tourism to new heights, and added that villages in far-flung areas of India have now come up on the map of tourism.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode', he also pitched for devolving apps which will have information in multiple languages of India, besides multi-lingual signage at tourist sites.

The prime minister elaborated on how this year's Union Budget would help the tourism sector and create many economic opportunities for the youth.

"This webinar is for transformation of the tourism sector, and when all stakeholders come together, we reach desired results and within the time frame," he said.