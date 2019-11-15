App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari did not make any direct comment on the current political situation in Maharashtra where his party could not form government despite emerging as the single-largest party after the last month's elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to "forming government" but it is more about "nation-building", senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on November 15.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, here.

"We (Sangh parivar) have a clear vision, and it is not limited to forming government or making anyone chief minister or prime minister," the Union minister said.

"We have a clear vision about our ideology and we should work for rebuilding the nation," he said.

"Ideology is important and human relations are even more important for us," he said.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 10:43 pm

