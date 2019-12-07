App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Our stand vindicated, NCP says on ACB's clean chit to Ajit

The ACB, in an affidavit before the Bombay High Court, has ruled out Pawar's involvement in alleged irregularities in irrigation projects in Vidarbha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reacting to the Maharashtra Anti- Corruption Bureau's clean chit to party leader Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam, the NCP said on Saturday that it had always maintained that he was innocent.

The ACB, in an affidavit before the Bombay High Court, has ruled out Pawar's involvement in alleged irregularities in irrigation projects in Vidarbha.

"Ajit Pawar or any other minister did not commit any irregularity. The BJP's false campaign is getting exposed now. We are happy that truth is coming out before the people," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said here.

Close

The ACB filed the affidavit on November 27, a day before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena -NCP-Congress was sworn in.

related news

The court had asked the ACB to clarify its stand on the role of Ajit Pawar, who was Water Resources Development Minister in the previous Congress-NCP government.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 7, 2019 06:43 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #NCP

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.